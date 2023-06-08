A major investment at the recent Gympie Brahman female sale has brought the Scott family's herd a step closer to their genetic vision.
The purebred Brahman commercial breeders at Clermont purchased grey heifer Brahrock Miss Right Power for an equal sale high bid of $55,000.
Clay Scott said Miss Right had top genetics and would be used in an IVF program.
"We'll definitely be using her in an IVF program for that money," Mr Scott said.
"We just genuinely thought she was probably the best heifer there and obviously with the PP on top of it, that really sealed the deal.
"Good PP animals are extremely rare. They don't come up often. You've nearly got to buy them when you have a chance to.
"As far as bulls are concerned, the beauty of a PP female is we've got a lot of pretty good horned sires to put over. More than likely it'll be NCC Romano."
The Scott family landed NCC Romano at an NCC (Brett Nobbs) sale in 2021 with a $170,000 bid.
The Brahman business is a family affair for the Scotts, with Clay working with his parents Owen and Lee.
Clay said they've always primarily used Brahmans, they've bought from Brahrock the past three years at the sale, and have always been happy with the consistency of the Sommerfelds' females.
Going back two or three years ago, their herd was "very horned", but they are trying to change with the market.
"It's just more the reflection of the market at the moment. You just have to be trying to breed a high quality polled animal," he said.
"When you go that PP route, the options are endless really."
Despite this, Mr Scott said they would be dehorning for a long time to come.
"It's probably going to be my whole life until we're 100pc polled, if Brahman cattle ever get there, to be honest," he said.
Looking to future, the Scotts are trying to put together a stud herd of their own.
"We've always bred bulls for our own use to go in our commercial herd. We've got about 300 stud cows now, so we want to get involved in the stud game in years to come," Mr Scott said.
Their Central Queensland properties are used to finish their cattle - turning off weaners to the store sales - and for breeding, but that might change in the current economic climate.
"Depending on this money at the moment, we might go back to that fat market," he said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
