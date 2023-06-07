Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed
Free

Elders FarmFest brings in the crowds on day one

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visitors from across Queensland and Australia checked out the latest in agricultural innovation at this week's Elders FarmFest, which attracted a record number of exhibitors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.