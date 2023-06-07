The exceptional calibre of stock sold at the Emerald weaner and feeder sale this week has been commended by both buyers and stock agents, which propelled the steer price to hit 408.2c/kg.
The 5750-head auction on Tuesday featured the first of three feeder and weaner sales for the saleyards for 2023.
Cattle were drawn from across central Queensland, and as far north as Einaseligh, which attracted strong competition from restockers within the local area as well buyers from the South Burnett and southern Queensland.
Feeder steers, weighing 400-500kg, reached 348.2c/kg to average 311c/kg, while heavy weaner steers over 280kg, reached 400.2c/kg to average 348c/kg.
Feeder heifers 350-400kg topped at 304.2c to average 265c/kg, while weaner heifers up to 280kg, reached 342.2c to average 279c/kg.
Matt Beard, RBV Rural Livestock, Emerald, said the runs on offer at the Emerald weaner and feeder sale had remarkable quality and condition.
"I thought it was an outstanding quality yarding overall as you would expect, with the way the season's been in the Central Highlands for the last 18 months," Mr Beard said.
"It was a really good stand up of cattle, particularly in the feeders and some of the weaner cattle. I would suggest some of those weights would have to be 20 or 30 kilograms better than previous years.
"The heifer market in particular was significantly stronger than what we've seen in our weekly sales."
Buyers Julie-Ann Brown of Spring Creek, and her nephew Mitch Robertson of May Win Park, Capella, secured 70 Brangus heifers from Nell Partnership at 342c/kg.
They run an EU accredited Wagyu crossing breeding operation at Spring Creek, where they plan to put these heifers in their breeding program.
The heifer line attracted a fierce bidding between Spring Creek and Moura-district cattle producer Stewart Nobbs.
Ms Brown said the purchase was a great opportunity, that is often hard to come by.
"These Brangus heifers are EU accredited and they'll fit well in our cross breeding operation," she said.
Standout sales included a line of 96 Santa Gertrudis No.3 weaner steers, from Leonie and John Cumming, Glenesk, Anakie, which reached 392.2c/kg and weighed 310kg to return $1215/head.
Mr Beard said the entire run, which was snapped up by one buyer, had tremendous consistency and quality.
"I thought the vendors had a fantastic sale and they've been invested in good quality Santa Gertrudis genetics for a long time for their cattle," he said.
"The Cumming steers were EU accredited, they had them pre-treated, and they were PCAS eligible, which was desirable to the panel of buyers on the day."
Another highlight included, a run of Brangus weaner steers, weighing 275kg, offered by Danny and Leanne Jones, Brookleigh, Springsure, that topped the sale at 408.2c/kg to return $1124/hd.
Mr Beard said this week's strong sale set an excellent precursor for the next special weaner and feeder sale on July 4.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.