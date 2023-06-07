Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers hit 408.2c/kg at Emerald's weaner and feeder sale

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 12:30pm
Terry Ray and Jarvis Thomas, RBV Rural livestock, with vendors Leonie and John Cumming, Glenesk, Anakie, who sold 96 head No.3 Santa Gertrudis steers, weighing 310kg, for 392.2c/kg, to return $1215/hd. Picture by Ben Harden
The exceptional calibre of stock sold at the Emerald weaner and feeder sale this week has been commended by both buyers and stock agents, which propelled the steer price to hit 408.2c/kg.

