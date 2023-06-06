Black Limousins dominated the winners circle at the FarmFest led steer judging on Tuesday.
The premier led steer and heifer event, which attracted 99 entries, was judged in two sections; the school and junior (under 18 exhibitors) and open section.
They then went up against each other for the grand championship award.
Well accredited steer exhibitor and judge Murray Nicholls of Tookawhile Show Steers, Kyogle, NSW, was tasked with the job of selecting the winners.
Mr Nicholls himself has been exhibiting in the led steers competition at the Royal Queensland Show since 1993 and won the prestigious Ken Crotty OAM trophy for the grand champion led steer based on carcase points.
He set down his judging criteria from the first class, telling exhibitors he would be judging the cattle as targeting the kill floor, with the right fat cover, rather than selecting for what they may grew into.
His grand champion steer selection was a purebred black Limousin, Loopey, who emerged from the 510 to 600kg class.
He had been earlier sashed the champion steer in the open class.
With a weight of 500kg and aged 16 months, he was presented by Ben O'Dwyer of Roadvale, who owned the steer in partnership with his brother Anthony.
The O'Dwyer brothers bought Loopy at seven months of age in a private deal with Matt and Shannon Sowden of Kalbar.
Ben, who started exhibiting steers as a five-year-old, said this was his first grand champion win at Farmfest.
"My brother Anthony has won a couple of times in his own right," he said.
Loopy was previously sashed the grand champion steers at the Blackbutt show, a couple of weeks ago.
He will now join the O'Dwyer's Ekka team, where all three brothers, Matthew, Anthony and Ben, will have up to 10 steers for competition.
Ben said as well as breeding their own steers, they also bought in steers.
While it was their hobby, it could pay off if they collected a win, he said.
"When buying we look for some with a Euro/cross and are prepared to pay for what we like," he said.
The judge, Mr Nicholls, was impressed with Loopy from the moment he entered his first class.
He said Loopy was full of meat, had adequate fat cover, was thick through the loins and walked out well with great balance.
The school or junior led steer or heifer section was particularly strong with 57 entries. The strongest class was the under 380kg with 36 entries.
It was a black Limousin heifer who claimed the title, when Black Pearl got the tap on the shoulder from the judge.
Black Pearl was owned and presented by Hayden Beattie of Glamorgan Vale, who has been showing led steers and heifers for the past three years.
It was back to back wins for Hayden, who last year won the same award with a black Limousin steer named Rumble.
The soon to be 18-year-old, who has left school and is working as a butcher, said this was the last year he could complete in this section of the completion.
Black Pearl, with a weight of 417kg, earlier won the over 381 to 450kg class.
She was described by the judge as "having a lot of meat on her, with as much much fat as you would want on a heifer, but she had muscle and evenness of fat cover".
"She really is as soft as, when you touch her," Mr Nicholls said.
Hayden bought the heifer at the Combined Forces Sale, Kalbar in March this year.
She earlier won the grand champion led steer or heifer at Ipswich Show, and will end her show career at the Ekka.
The Muller family, Farm Creek Show Steers, Warwick, exhibited the reserve steer in the schools section, with the 566kg Murray Grey named Silver Spur. The reserve open steer was Goose exhibited by Luke and Emily Kahler, Glamorgan Vale,who earlier won the over 600 kg class. There was eight head more than last year's 91 entries.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
