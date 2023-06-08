Falling prices at saleyards have all involved in the cattle market - breeders, backgrounders, agents, lotfeeders and processors - questioning the way forward after the record outlays of last year.
For Taroom backgrounder Olivia Martin, there is no magic answer out there that will improve the bank balance in a hurry but doing what she does, well, is her aim.
"We, like everybody, have lost a lot of money through trading in the last two years," she said. "From 2020 to 2022, it didn't matter what you bought, you would sell it and the market lifted."
Thanks to the wisdom imparted over the years from her father Dennis Conway, she and her brother Ben Conway are weathering the storm by controlling costs as best they can, keeping a close eye on market trends from Mareeba to Grafton, and targeting cattle that will not only grade MSA but hit the 100-day feedlot target.
Ms Martin sees the market downturn as having a positive side in encouraging breeders to improve the quality of their herd.
"The processors have the ability to say, well, these cattle that don't hit the specific spots aren't going to be worth as much," she said.
"Therefore the feedlotters come back and say, unless these cattle are going to be good enough, we can't handle them.
"So then as traders you've got to push all that back down the line."
Rather than shop for a bargain, Ms Martin said they were going the opposite way and making sure the cattle they were buying were superior to what they had been selecting, "because these markets are only going to get harder, and tighter and more particular".
As well as taking into account bottlenecks at abattoirs, the possibility of another northern influx of cattle thanks to biosecurity challenges, she is aware that many who bought dearer cattle chose to grow them out with grass rather than send them in as feeder cattle.
"I believe that those cattle are yet to hit the market as heavy bullocks, and I think that only kicks the ball further down the road," she said.
Not all are as positive: another unnamed cattle trader bought cattle for $8 last year and paid $1.70 on Tuesday last week.
"It will have serious implications for people's cash flow and budget and inevitably land prices," they said.
Livestock agents say people with cattle to sell are generally looking to the long term and taking the short term pain.
"I think people are going through the motions and doing what they've got to do, particularly the ones in the drier areas," Roma TopX owner Cyril Close said.
"Your trading blokes who are in the market on a weekly basis, they've got access to feedlots or they've got access to big areas of grass, they're definitely making hay while the sun shines and probably buying more cattle and they normally buy.
"I know for a fact that some of them are getting feedlot space and putting heavy cattle in the feedlot and buying more backgrounder cattle to get them up to that weight."
He said his client base hadn't been able to take advantage of lower prices, thanks to dry conditions and not a lot of feed, but were trying to consolidate their breeding.
"I haven't seen any one beginning to sell pregnancy tested, in calf cows or anything yet," he said. "I think they're making a good start on their program and they'll probably make some more decisions in another month's time, if it continues to stay dry."
GDL Roma's Geoff Maslin describes the market situation as being like a turning wheel.
"You only lose the money if you get off the wheel," he said.
"We all knew the market had to change, but the margin is not a lot different to what it was.
"If you get on the wheel when it's dear, you've got to wait until it's dear again to get off."
He said there were always going to be unfortunate cases where people got caught out at the turn.
Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan is another who talks of the cyclical nature of the livestock industry, saying that everyone made money at some stage of the cycle.
"Processors have had almost three years of difficult trading," he said. "I hope the fall in price will assist retail with a more attractive offer, which will hopefully filter through to food service."
Unsurprisingly Mr Nolan, based at Gympie, sees the price fall as positive for his industry, but said he just wished an even keel, where all parts could make money, rather than managing continual volatility, could be achieved.
"Markets are as unreliable as the weather," he said. "We don't get a choice about how long prices are the way they are, thanks to the free market."
He noted that the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, around the 580c/kg level, was nowhere near the 380c/kg level at the depths of the drought of the past decade.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
