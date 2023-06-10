The next time a truck pulls up to load your cattle, don't be surprised if you're greeted with the distinctly flat vowels of a New Zealand accent.
David Gebbie is one of at least nine Kiwi truckies recruited to Queensland in the last month to help fill the acute shortage of drivers for one western Queensland trucking company.
He said getting the opportunity to drive triples meant it wasn't hard to twist his arm to come across the ditch for a few months.
It's a bucket list thing for a lot of us - there are no triples at home- David Gebbie
Although the distances travelled are much further in Australia, David said the work generally wasn't as hard as it was at home, where he might have to cart four loads a day, compared to one load a day here.
Plus the trucks in New Zealand are convertible so that a driver might have to manage cattle, sheep, pigs or deer - the latter not one for the faint-hearted.
"I overthought everything about driving in Australia but it's not bad, it's just getting used to the size," David said. "We handle livestock and we drive a truck, so that's the same - and we're used to much tighter turning circles and very narrow roads."
He likened the opportunity to being a tourist, saying he was experiencing parts of Australia he'd never heard of before, or never thought he'd go to, such as Katherine in the Northern Territory, and all parts of Queensland.
For someone who grew up in the passenger's seat of a truck, the work is a dream job, but he said New Zealand companies would be equally as keen for drivers from Australia to reciprocate over there.
Frasers Livestock Transport CQ manager Athol Carter said that as a nation, staff were in demand, and it was impacting the entire transport industry.
"Where is everyone - were we that reliant on international staff," he asked, adding that his company had tried many attraction and retention strategies but they weren't even getting applicants.
"The best ones come to us," he said, adding that thanks to the growth in stock numbers, the livestock transporting industry was there for the long-term.
"The nation relies on waking up to an efficient transport system, every morning," Mr Carter said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.