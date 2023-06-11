Queensland Country Life
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Travel highlights agritourism benefits

By John Cole
June 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Cole OAM, Institute for Resilient Regions.
John Cole OAM, Institute for Resilient Regions.

Ask most people what they think of when they hear the word 'farm', and reasonably the word 'experience' would not be top of the list. And yet, increasingly that is what is being sought as the essential 'value' from a fast-growing segment of the farm sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.