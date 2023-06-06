Hundreds of people across the Central Highlands and even further a field turned out to participate in the Emerald Show this year.
With competitions such as wood chopping, baking, photography, handicrafts, flowers, home produce and livestock judging and more, attendees were given the full show experience.
Emerald was buzzing with activity on Tuesday, as Emerald combined agents yarded over 5000 head of cattle for the annual weaner and feeder sale.
See who was out and about enjoying the annual show on Tuesday.
