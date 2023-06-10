Queensland Country Life
Opinion

ACCC plays a critical role in monitoring and enforcing appropriate competition in our agricultural markets

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 11 2023 - 7:00am
ACCC's work vital for ag
QFF welcomed the reappointment of Mick Keogh as deputy chair of the ACCC last week and acknowledges the positive impact he has had as an advocate for farmers and small businesses over a long period of time.

