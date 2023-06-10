Know your stock

I'm writing from Toowoomba this week as Terry McCosker and I co-deliver a Grazing for Profit School. The discussions have been fantastic with the group of nearly 70 from all across the eastern seaboard and NZ.
Our goal in the school is to focus on management to increase control in your operation.
One discussion that keeps coming up is the importance of meaningful stock records. What I mean by meaningful is that your office records match what you have in the paddock (to the best of your knowledge).
Meaningful stock records come from pulling together data from a few different sources. You'll get data from your notebook when counting animals out of yards etc. You'll get some from waybills and NVDs. You'll get some data from your crush side (weights etc). The trick is to pull the information from these sources and pull them together to something meaningful. Particularly before that notebook or phone with the numbers falls into the trough again...
Your stock records also need to detail what the average weight of your stock are each month.
How is this useful? Meaningful stock records that you trust will provide the following benefits:
How do you do this? It completely depends on you and what works for you.
Some people in the room here are still using a paper system that is working really well for them. There are some who need to adapt their paper system.
There are some who will use a spreadsheet to keep on top of things using our RCS templates. There are some who will use and develop a spreadsheet they've developed themselves and understand.
There are some who use software to keep meaningful stock numbers.
Which one is best? Whichever works for you. Try a few different ways to find your best system.
What could you do to have more meaningful stock records in your operation?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.