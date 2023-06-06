Several runs of weaner steers highlighted the limited yarding at this week's Roma store sale, with solid competition from backgrounders and restockers who were chasing quality lines.
Numbers fell to 3800 head this week, after several bigger sales in previous weeks.
Top X Roma principal Cyril Close said while the feeder market was "doing okay," it was the weaner steers who were still fetching solid prices from keen buyers.
"I think the weaner steer market is still probably the strongest part of the job," he said.
"Looking at our rates today for weaner steers, selling from $1,000 to $1,300, for something that's 10 months of age, that's probably good money. You don't get that again in the next 10 months.
"That's not across the board, but the better end of those weaner steers are still selling well.
"So as far as I can see, that's probably the shining light."
There was plenty of competition for a run of midweight steers and heifers offered by the Pampling family of Derbyshire Downs, Augathella.
The 100 head of Santa Gertrudis and Charolais cross steers made to 374 cents per kilogram, weighing 332 kilograms on average, returning $1243 a head.
Their 32 Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 260c/kg, at an average weight of 305kg, returning $795/hd.
Majority of the Pampling's draft was purchased by a repeat buyer from the Wallumbilla area who has seen good results from the cattle in the past.
Top X agent Billy Swain said the Pampling's cattle were always well sought after and they had exceeded expectations again.
"Majority of our vendors were definitely happy with how their cattle sold today, given the market at the moment," he said.
"It's so dry around the local area, that some of these prices, particularly for the weaner steers, were better than expected.
"I think the market, on a whole, was firm on previous weeks, despite the smaller yarding."
Buyers were also keen to snap up several lines of black weaner steers on offer.
The Lister family, Trevallen, Roma, sold 94 Angus cross steers and 13 Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 367c/kg, at an average weight of 305kg, returning $1122.
In the breakdown from MLA; Lightweight steers up to 200kg dropped by 44c, selling to a top of 370 cents per kilogram, averaging 332c/kg, while those up to 280kg topped at 402c/kg and averaged 367c/kg, down 19c on last week's sale.
Feeder steers between 280 and 330kg sold to a top of 350c/kg, averaging 324c/kg, 4c lower than last week. Those sold to restockers were down 24c, making to 396c/kg and averaging 343c/kg.
Rising by 9c, feeder steers in the 330 to 400kg bracket topped at 342c/kg, averaging 335, while those bought by restockers reached a top of 354c/kg and an average of 339c/kg.
Heavy feeder steers over 400kg also improved on last week, making to 346c/kg and averaging 320c/kg.
A small number of lightweight heifers under 200kg made to 268c/kg, rising by 9c. Those up to 280kg also improved slightly, reaching a top of 290c/kg, averaging 262c/kg.
Feeder heifers between 280 to 330kg dropped slightly, topping at 286c/kg and averaging 266c/kg, while those sold to restockers fell by 24c, with a top of 286c/kg and average of 256c/kg.
Better feeder heifers in the 330 to 400kg bracket rose by 13c, making to 292c/kg and averaging 282c/kg, and those purchased by restockers made to 294, improving by 11c.
The limited offering of heavy feeder heifers improved by 21c, with a top of 268c/kg and an average of 265c/kg.
