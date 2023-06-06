Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Roma store sale sees less cattle, but prices hold firm across the board

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 7 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top X agents Ashley Steel and Billy Swain with the Pampling family's Santa Gertrudis and Charolais cross steers which made to 374 cents per kilogram, weighing 332 kilograms on average, returning $1243 a head. Picture: Clare Adcock
Top X agents Ashley Steel and Billy Swain with the Pampling family's Santa Gertrudis and Charolais cross steers which made to 374 cents per kilogram, weighing 332 kilograms on average, returning $1243 a head. Picture: Clare Adcock

Several runs of weaner steers highlighted the limited yarding at this week's Roma store sale, with solid competition from backgrounders and restockers who were chasing quality lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.