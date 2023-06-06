"Lots of cattle" are dead after a B-double truck transporting them rolled on a bend near Cooyar this morning.
Police were called to Kingaroy-Cooyar Road and New England Highway, at about 10.30am today after receiving reports of a roll over.
The truck driver escaped unscathed, but authorities could not say how many cattle were killed or injured, or where the vehicle was heading.
"The driver was basically uninjured. He was in the hands of QAS (Queensland Ambulance Service), but a lot of the cattle did die and a lot were injured," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.
"We arrived on scene at about 11am and used hydraulic equipment to release some of the injured cattle."
Police took the lead on traffic control until about 12pm, with some traffic diversion along Palms Road, until council took over.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said they expected the highway to be closed until 5 or 6pm.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
