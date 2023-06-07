Queensland Country Life
Charolais bulls sell to 262c/2556 at Moreton

June 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Bulls dearer at Moreton
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 358 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

