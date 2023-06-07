Bulls dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 358 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
However, demand was fully firm on last week's improved rates with export cattle in similar numbers and selling to all regular buyers.
Cows maintained last week's values and an increased yarding of bulls sold to dearer rates. Limited feeders came to hand and sold firm. Restockers and weaners sold to local and western buyers at firm rates.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from A Mills sold at 289.2c/kg returning $882. Charolais cross weaner heifers sold by J Jamieson resulted in 253.2c/kg coming in at $617.
Pecan Pastoral sold Angus feeder heifers at 293.2c/kg resulting in $1097. Droughtmaster background steers from B and K Harris come in at 318.2c/kg with a return of $1055. Bryers & Co sold Santa Gertrudis feeder steers at 289.2c/kg for $1323.
Faith Lutheran College sold Charolais cross trade steers at 292.2c/kg with a return of $1461. Santa Gertrudis heavy cows from A and F McArthur & Sons resulted at 214.2c/kg for $1456. G Scholl sold Charbray heavy cows for 215.2c/kg returning $1807.
P Wise's Charbray medium cows went through at 218.2c/kg with a result of $1145. L and L Tinney's Droughtmaster pens of cows came in at 221.2c/kg for $1263. Geissler & Schmidt sold Charolais bulls at 262.2c/kg with an end result of $2556.
