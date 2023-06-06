As Australians tighten their belts, some businesses are actually seeing an uptick in activity.
In Maleny, business is booming at a shoe repair shop as the economy prompts more customers to have shoes fixed instead of buying new ones.
Last Friday, while everyone was out enjoying the Maleny Show public holiday, 'Bill the cobbler' was hunkered down in his shop.
It was the first time since opening two years ago he'd had the chance to properly clean the place.
"I've only had two weeks off. It's just been climbing since it's been open," Bill says.
"I got to make one pair of shoes here and then I just got inundated with repairs."
Bill Johnston of Hilltop Cobbler is a rare, first-generation cobbler who can not only repair shoes, but make them.
From Tuesday to Saturday, he toils in his tiny shop surrounded by a giant 800kg linisher which sands and polishes, an antique, hand-operated Singer sewing machine, and a plethora of specialised leather working tools.
Dozens of pairs of riding boots, dancing boots and dress shoes overflow his shelves.
He tells stories of customers regularly bringing in their favourite RM Williams boots to get re-soled - the oldest pair being 45 years.
Bill says the cost of living has made people reevaluate their spending.
"I could spend $240 on the new shoes or $80 on the shoes now, get them repaired and I can spend the rest of that money on what we do need," Bill says.
It's also about being more waste-conscious, he says.
"It's been such a throwaway society that people are coming back to realise that, well, this plastic pair just broke. Why am I going to go and buy another plastic pair? Let's get a decent pair that you can work on," he says.
For some, however, thriftiness takes a back seat to wanting a unique fashion piece.
"A lady brought me her broken heels and I ended up fixing them and adding some barramundi leather. They came up really nice."
That's right - in addition to pig, cow and kangaroo skin, Bill uses 'fish leather' to create one-of-a-kind pieces.
He's also picked up work from the nearby 5th Light Horse Regiment, who need their equipment in top shape for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
"I've done World War One saddles and leg chaps. Pieces have broken out of the leather because it's so dry, so I'll blend a new bit back in and then by using different type colour waxes, I can get it to look old. I also had to make up 12 blanket roll straps out of old reins," he says.
While his parents did work with their hands - his father a carpenter and his mother a cleaner - his love of the craft was first ignited in a Maroochydore shop working under an Italian repairer.
From there, he was taught how to make shoes by a German shoemaker in Caloundra.
"I learnt inside out first," Bill says.
"Once I learned what the components of a shoe were from repairing them, then it was easier to make them.
"If I haven't got a piece for a shoe, I'll make it. I know what it has to do. How it has to act."
Cobblers like Bill are also so busy because there aren't many left due to the mass exodus of Australian shoe manufacturing over the decades.
"There's no trade for it. It's learning on the job. Finding people who want to learn a craft is another thing," he says.
Luckily for Bill, he's found a youngster keen to learn the same way he did all those years ago.
"The grandson of a nearby shop owner kept coming up to the counter and saying 'what are you doing now?' So I've got him helping me one day a week. He's only 15, but he's got the passion to want to learn."
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.