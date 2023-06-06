Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Droughtmaster steers sell for $1150 at Woodford

Updated June 7 2023 - 7:24am, first published June 6 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers that sold for $805 at Woodford. Picture by Stariha Auctions
Weaner steers that sold for $805 at Woodford. Picture by Stariha Auctions

There were 214 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.