There were 214 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
A lot of younger cattle came to hand this week.
Good quality steers sold to a slightly stronger market, while heifers remained firm.
Merv Green, Villeneuve, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1150 and $845 and heifers for $890. Jeffery Shallcross, Kilcoy, sold pens of young Charbray steers for $805 and $720.
Michael Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Murray Grey steers for $700. Michael Green, Neurum, sold a line of young Droughtmaster steers for $730.
Brian Hausmann, Mt Delaney, sold Charolais cross calves, with steers making $460 and heifers $600 and $470. Tony Yorkston, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster steers for $680.
