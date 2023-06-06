News that families of students from some of Queensland's most isolated regions will receive an extra $4000 from 2024 to assist with the cost of their education received a standing ovation at the annual Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference in Julia Creek on Tuesday morning.
Families will see a $4000 increase to the additional allowance component of the Remote Area Tuition Allowance in the 2024 school year, and the increase will be indexed for CPI.
The boost responds directly to cost of living pressures facing geographically isolated Queensland families by helping with the costs of children required to live away from home to attend school.
Around 1400 students access financial support under the RATuA program, part of the Living Away From Home Allowance, and ICPA president Louise Martin described the decision as a game changer for rural and remote families.
"This LAFHAS increase gives rural families genuine choices," she said. "ICPA Queensland thanks the Minister for Education and the government for hearing the united voices of rural and remote families and recognising their needs and acting upon our request."
Education Minister Grace Grace said the government had responded to ICPA's position on cost-of-living pressures faced by families of remote students.
"We recognise the incredibly important role people living in rural and remote Queensland play in the life of our state, and the challenges of raising and educating children in these areas," she said.
"That's why we've listened, and we've acted.
"The Palaszczuk government thanks the ICPA for its budget submission, which was instrumental in bringing about this significant increase."
For primary school students, the base allowance will continue to be $2182, but the additional allowance of 50 cents for each $1 tuition fee charged in excess of the base will be boosted up to a maximum total allowance of $8360, instead of the current $4360.
For secondary school students, the base allowance will continue to be $3144, but the additional allowance of 50 cents for each $1 tuition fee charged in excess of the base will be boosted up to a maximum total allowance of $10,276, instead of the current $6276.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
