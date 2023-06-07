Queensland Country Life
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers sell from 378-400c/$707-1054 at Biggenden

June 7 2023 - 10:30am
Weaner steers reach 400c at Biggenden
Weaner steers reach 400c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1155 head.

