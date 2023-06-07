Weaner steers reach 400c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1155 head.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Dululu, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Proston, Murgon, Cloyna, Goomeri, Johnstown, Hervey Bay, Tiaro, Miriam Vale, Gin Gin, Woolooga and local areas.
Four to eight tooth Droughtmaster cross bullocks from Dululu sold for 282c/$1594. Six and eight tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 280c/$1864. Four tooth Bazadais cross bullocks from Goomeri sold for 286c/$2175.
Milk tooth black Limousin heifers from Maryborough sold for 271c/$1708. Two to six tooth Brahman cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 260c/$1392. Six tooth Brahman cross heifers from Bundaberg sold for 247c/$1409.
Grey Brahman cows from Hervey Bay sold for 215c/$1108. Charbray cows from Bundaberg sold for 215c/$1248. Charolais cross cows from Goodnight Scrub sold for 208c/$1130. Brahman cross cows from Biggenden sold for 213c/$1309. Charbray cross cows from Electra sold for 209c/$1380.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Cordalba sold for $1500. Brahman cross cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $1125. Red Brahman cows and calves from Binjour sold for $1320 and the PTIC heifers for $1000.
Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 328c/$1631. Two and four tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 322c/$1431. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 312c/$1516.
Milk tooth Brangus cross steers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 324c/$1112. Milk tooth Angus steers from Childers sold for 328c/$1437. Milk tooth Angus steers from Gin Gin sold for 332c/$1243 and the two tooth sold for 322c/$1594. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gogango sold for 326c/$1255.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Gaeta sold from 378-400c/$707-1054. Charolais cross weaner steers from Electra sold for 348c/$1009. Brangus weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 340c/$857.
Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 274c/$1329. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Gogango sold for 274c/$1124. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Johnstown sold for 278c/$1175. Milk tooth Angus heifers from Wallaville sold for 256c/$821.
Charbray weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 228c/$784. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Cloyna sold for 240c/$808. Grey Brahman weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 208c/$489.
