Smith family from Stanthorpe take second in 2023 Zegna trophy

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 6 2023 - 6:30am
Ermenegildo Zegna Group president, Dr Paolo Zegna, with the 2023 winner, Simon Cameron, Kingston, Conara, Tasmania. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Simon and Ann-Louise Cameron, Saralco Partnership, Kingston, Conara, Tasmania, have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Ermenegildo Zegna trophy for superfine wool.

