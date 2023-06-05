Simon and Ann-Louise Cameron, Saralco Partnership, Kingston, Conara, Tasmania, have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Ermenegildo Zegna trophy for superfine wool.
The Zegna wool award ceremony was held as part of the annual Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Association (ASWGA) conference, which included a visit to the historic 185th Campbell Town Show, Tasmania, as well as a presentation dinner and farm tours in Northern Tasmania.
The Cameron's winning fleece was 15.4 microns and scored 9.5 out of 10 points for the micron count. It scored 19.5 out of 20 for evenness; 18.5/20 for trueness to types; strength 20/20; conformity of length, 18.8/20 and 7.8/8 for excellence.
Presenting the trophy was Ermenegildo Zegna Group president, Dr Paolo Zegna, who noted the first trophy was presented in Tasmania in 1963, with the inaugural winner, Mt Morriston, of Ross, Tasmania.
Dr Zegna said the trophy's 60th anniversary recognises one of the oldest trophies recognising quality in the best Tasmanian super and ultrafine wools.
It transitioned to a national title less than a decade ago, with producers from NSW, Victoria, WA and Queensland all sharing the honours.
Mr Cameron has long been associated with superfine wool production, making his mark with a brand of traceable wool that is retailed under the M.J. Bale label, Kingston. M.J. Bale is Australia's first fully carbon-neutral fashion brand.
He said Kingston has been growing wool in the Northern Midlands of Tasmania for 114 years. It is also a conservationist enterprise of important ecological value, as it is home to eight per cent of Tasmania's indigenous grasslands, and at least 12 threatened and near-threatened plant species and animals can be found there.
Mr Cameron is a sixth-generation farmer and has won many elite wool production awards, but this year's win is his first Zegna trophy. "We came second last year," he said.
The Kingston Merino flock was founded on Valleyfield and Winton bloodlines in the 1950s and, in more recent years, has had infusions of Rock-Bank and Sierra Park studs from the Victoria Valley near Dunkeld, Victoria.
Kingston is 3000 hectares, and 85pc is natural grassland and light-timbered country in its natural state as found when European settlers arrived. Mr Cameron runs a flock of about 5000 Merinos.
Second place in the competition went to Queenslanders Clive and Margaret Smith, Mulgowan, Amiens near Stanthorpe, with 94.2/100.
The Smiths were placed third in last year's Zegna trophy.
In third place was Danny and Megan Picker, Summer Hill, Bigga, with a 90.4/100 score.
David and Angie Waters, Tarrangower, Hillgrove near Armidale were placed fourth with 90.2. The Waters won the trophy last year and first won the prestigious trophy for superfine wool in 2014. They then ran three years in a row, winning the trophy in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Allan and Carolyn Phillips, Glen Stuart, Deddington, Tasmania were fifth with 89.9; Sam Nicholson, Bonnys Plains, Avoca, Tasmania, sixth with 89.7; Andrew and Penny Hundy, Windradeen, Pyramul, 88.6; Brett and Susan Picker, Hillcreston Heights, Bigga, 88.5; David and Barbara Bell, Rosedale, Neville via Mandurama, 88.1 and in 10th spot were Dan and Sarah Calvert, Kalgara, Armidale with 87.8/100.
