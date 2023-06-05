A smaller yarding of 770 head of cattle were yarded for Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
The quality pens of feeder and backgrounder steers remained fully firm, along with feeder heifers.
The weaner heifer market was slightly easier with the lesser quality cattle continuing to be tough.
Droughtmaster feeder steers 20-24 months account Eddie Vellacott sold for $1390/head. CPH1 Trust sold Santa cross feeder steer 18-20 months old for $1350/head. PJ Mcgowan sold Brangus trade feeder steers 16-18 months old for $1220/head. Richard Conroy, Esk, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers 16-18 months old for $1260/head.
Middle Mount Range P/L sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers 16 months old for $1110/head and $1080/head. K and S Mcbryde sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1100/head. Bandamill Grazing, Goomeri, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1030/head.
Mt Moon Beef sold pen of Charolais cross weaner steers 7-8 months old for $1040 and $1000/head. W and S Pickersgill, Kilcoy, sold Simmental cross weaner steers eight months old for $950/head. Glenvale Pastoral, Jimna, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $910/head. John and Judy Mewing, Glenhowden, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 12 months old for $910/head.
A and B Little, Toogoolawah, sold Brangus cross weaner steers eight months old for $900/head. Ashley Schefe, Anduramba, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers 7-8 months old for $880/head. L and L Tinney, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers eight months old for $820/head.
CLN Management, Crossdale, sold Charolais cross trade feeder heifers 16 months old topping at $1080 and $1020/head and Brahman cross feeder heifers 16 months old topping at $930/head. Bandamill Grazing, Goomeri, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $720/head. Richard Conroy, Esk, sold Charbray weaner heifers eight months old for $680/head.
BBMD Developments sold Santa cross weaner heifers eight months old for $680/head. Mt Moon Beef sold Charolais cross weaner heifers, 6-8 months old for $610/head. W and S Pickersgill, Kilcoy, sold Simmental cross weaner heifer for $550/head. Ashley Schefe, Anduramba, sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster weaner heifers eight months old for $590/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.