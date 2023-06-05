Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers sell for $1040 at Toogoolawah

June 6 2023 - 9:00am
Charolais cross weaner steers, 7-8 months old account Mount Moon Beef, Moogerah, sold for $1040/head.
A smaller yarding of 770 head of cattle were yarded for Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

