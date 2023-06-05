Now the dust has settled at the Gympie Saleyards, the top 10 vendor averages can be revealed for Saturday's annual Brahman female sale.
Thirty-one vendors offered 103 red and grey Brahman heifers which sold to average $10,982 for an 84pc clearance.
Shannon and Neville Sommerfeld, Brahrock N, Maryborough sold five to average $20,400.
Royce and Beryl Sommerfeld, Brahrock, Maryborough sold seven to average $19,153.
Matt and Josh Bishop, Garglen S stud, Moura sold five to average $11,600.
Hayden Sommerfeld, Brahrock HJ, Maryborough sold two to average $11,500.
Lynda and Stuart Vollmerhausen, Rockstar Brahmans, Theebine sold two to average $11,500.
Tracey Watts, Lornville Brahmans, Bowen sold two to average $9750.
AB McKenzie, Boolburra sold two to average $8500.
Mitchell and Hanna Redding, Mianna Brahmans, Goombungee sold two to average $8500.
Max and Colin Johnson, Jomanda Brahmans, Clarenza sold three to average $8000.
Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Langley, sold three to average $8000.
