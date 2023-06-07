Although the season has been variable across the regions this year, many graziers are seeing higher pregnancy testing results than those in 2022, but producers and vets say management plays a major part in improving conception rates, no matter the conditions.
Matt Kirk, Ticobah Simbrahs at Mundubbera recorded a 100 per cent pregnancy rate for his maiden heifers this year.
Mr Kirk said he expected maidens to record higher end rates each season, and although he put a lot of emphasis on fertility when selecting genetics for their seedstock operation, other factors such as vaccinations and nutrition were also paramount.
"If their vaccinations are up to date and their nutrition is right, there's absolutely no reason why everyone shouldn't be getting those rates," he said.
"It's when the pressure comes on, once they've had a calf, that's that's when fertility really plays more of an issue, but it's impossible to get good rates if you haven't got those other things right first.
"It's the simple things that make the difference. It's definitely not rocket science."
Describing this year as "a perfect season", Mr Kirk said the better rates were to be expected with plenty of feed, but nutritional supplements were still important.
He also credits a more intense vaccination program for their improvement.
"I've probably got more of a routine with vaccination than I have in the past, especially in these maiden heifers, and we're getting these results now after having a more stringent vaccination program with pesti and lepto," he said.
The Kirks join their heifers at 18 months to two years, allowing them a four to five month mating window.
Mr Kirk said fertility was a major priority within their breeding program, and conception was a non-negotiable.
"Every cow gets preg-tested, and anything that's empty goes. That's a hard and fast rule," he said.
The Monto Veterinary Group has preg-tested 22,000 head in the North Burnett area so far this year.
The average conception rate for maiden heifers so far is 94pc, a 2pc improvement from 2022, while cows have improved by 6pc, recording an 88pc conception rate to date.
Describing the rates being seen by producers this year as "fantastic," Monto vet Dr Stacey Rae said seasonal conditions had a big impact on the females condition, and therefore their ability to fall pregnant.
"I think the floods that we experienced back in 2011, and back in 2013, they quite often will put people's mating periods out of sync," she said.
"Of course, it takes seasons to catch that up and to correct that, and so we're probably enough years on now that we're actually back in line with everybody."
Like Mr Kirk, Dr Rae said vaccination and nutrition play a vital role in fertility and conception, and said heifer management was also a crucial factor.
"When you get into the high 80s, like what we've been seeing, every management decision counts to get that extra two or three per cent," she said.
"The major reproductive diseases that we vaccinate for are pestivirus, leptospirosis and Vibriosis, so they're all really important things that we try and get our producers to put our focus on top of obviously all the other routine husbandry vaccinations.
"For me, heifer management is really crucial as well, so, just making sure that people control mate their heifers, and potentially mate them a month earlier than the rest of their females.
"They should be looking after them in that first year when they're calved down, to give them the best opportunity to get back in calf again. That's certainly the best way to keep your young cows coming through replacing the females in your herd."
Also president of the Australian Cattle Veterinarians executive committee, Dr Rae encourage people to look into the PregCheck scheme.
"Preg testing has been deregulated in Queensland, so at the moment we're working really hard to keep the integrity of our system and accreditation scheme going."
Toogoolawah-based vet Sarah Rose said they had seen a turnaround in the condition of cattle from the deluge of last season, resulting in better conception rates.
"Because we were so wet last year, the cattle were bogged down until about September when it started to ease off, so we actually had quite a poor preg test last year," she said.
"I would say as a whole, those that have been onto the management side of things have been getting pretty good results this year, in the 80s and low 90s."
After completing six cesareans last year, Dr Rose said she hoped this season would see an easier calving period.
"It's about management in the sense of controlled joinings, making sure your heifers are at the right weight before you join them, and not joining them too young or letting them get too fat," she said.
"We noticed a major difference in our preg test rates as well as calving success in those that actually control their mating.
"We had quite a bad year last year for calving issues, and that was because we had a lot of drought heifers and then they had a good season while they were pregnant.
"They were having massive calves and their frames just weren't up for it.
"We're hoping this year, everyone's a bit better prepared and the cattle have had a bit better nutrition leading into their pregnancies."
