A bus driver on their way to pick up children for school this morning has been killed after colliding with two camels.
Police investigations are ongoing but early findings indicate the incident occurred at Rockhampton Emu Park Road near Thompson Point Road around 5.10am on Monday morning.
The sole occupant and driver of the bus was killed when the vehicle crashed into two camels.
While details on the driver have remained private, it is believed they were driving towards Emu Park at the time of the collision.
Anybody with dash cam footage or information is urged to contact Rockhampton police.
The road remained closed at midday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.