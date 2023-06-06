Prices, clearance down on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus totalled 12,693 head last week - down 15pc from the previous week.
The cattle market continues to experience challenging trading conditions with high supply of slaughter ready cattle and a lack of restocker demand placing downward pressure on prices.
This was evident in value over reserve slipping $43 to average $60/head and clearance easing to 31 per cent.
It was a cheaper market for young steers and heifers last week. Steers 280-330kg were the only shining light with prices increasing $20/head. Steers over 400kg saw a sharp drop with an average price lower than 330-400kg steers heavily influenced by breed and location.
Steers 200-280kg registered 1907 head and averaged $901/head - down $72 for a 41pc clearance. Prices ranged from 215-411c and averaged 359c/kg lwt.
From St George, a line of 114 Angus/Santa Gertrudis cross steers aged six to nine months and weighing 246kg returned $930/head, or 378c/kg lwt, $140 over the reserve price.
Steers 330-400kg registered 1214 head and averaged $1241/head - down $108 for a 36pc clearance. Prices ranged from 285-409c and averaged 356c/kg lwt.
From Guyra, NSW, a line of 87 Angus steers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 338kg returned the top price of $1385/head, or 409c/kg lwt.
Young heifers experienced red ink across the board despite a limited offering of 1716 head.
Heifers 200-280kg registered 841 head and averaged $731/head - down $64 for a 65pc clearance. Prices ranged from 217-358c and averaged 296c/kg lwt.
From Merriwa, NSW, a line of 72 Shorthorn heifers aged 10-11 months old and weighing 202kg returned $640/head, or 317c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered 503 head and averaged $903/head - down $44 for a 28pc clearance. Prices ranged from 229-320c and averaged 290c/kg lwt.
From Deepwater, NSW, a line of 60 Angus heifers aged 11-12 months and weighing 328kg returned the top price of $1050/head, or 320c/kg lwt.
Listings of breeding stock fell 26pc with 5589 head.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered 1872 head and averaged $1688/head - up $230 for a 12pc clearance.
From Adjungbilly, NSW, a line of 23 Angus PTIC heifers aged 20-21 months and weighing 466kg returned $1910/head, $220 over the reserve price.
Age and quality impacted the PTIC cow category with 1531 head averaging $1171/head for a 19pc clearance.
From Scone, NSW, a line of 58 Angus PTIC cows aged seven to nine years and weighing 604kg returned $1200/head, $100 over the reserve.
Sheep and lamb listings dropped by 19pc last week with 56,127 head offered. The market was again mixed as the smaller yarding and falling market struggled to entice buyers as selective purchasing was again present.
Clearance fell 4 percentage points to 45pc and value over reserve slipped lower to average $6.
Merino ewe lambs drew some interest, resulting in a 100pc clearance for the 2330 head on offer.
Crossbred lambs fell sharply, dropping $17 to average $96 for the 11,476 head offered and achieved a 41pc clearance.
From Woolsthorpe, Victoria, a line of 184 Jul/Aug '22 drop mixed sex second-cross store lambs averaging 42kg lwt sold for $113 to a buyer from SA.
Merino ewe lambs had a stronger week, resulting in a 100pc clearance and the category rising $6 to average $73/head.
From Kingston, SA, six lines of a total 1650 Jun/Jul '22 drop Merino future breeder ewe lambs averaging 28kg lwt returned $63/head, or 226c/kg lwt.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes averaged $103/head for the 7672 offering.
From Wellington, NSW, a line of 348 Merino SIL ewes joined to White Suffolk rams, aged three years old and averaging 55kg lwt returned $137/head.
SIL Shedding breed ewes registered lower supply with 977 head and saw a 64pc clearance rate and a price rise of $7 to average $182/head.
From Murrumbateman, NSW, a line of 32 Apr/May '22 drop Australian White SIL ewe lambs averaging 44kg lwt returned the top price of $230/head.
