Steers 280-330kg the only dearer category with prices up $20/head

June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Prices, clearance down on AuctionsPlus
CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus totalled 12,693 head last week - down 15pc from the previous week.

