There were 404 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
The market held up well, with quality cattle selling to good competition.
Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Charbray steers for $1150. Kinetic Engineers, Belli Park, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $940 and young steers for $720. Kala-Emmm Pty Ltd, Burnside, sold Brahman steers for $1400 and heifers for $1240.
J Stephenson, Belli Park, sold Droughtmaster steers for $940 and $720. Binney Pastoral, Moy Pocket, sold quality young Droughtmaster cross steers for $775.
Graham Schroeder, Caboolture, sold Angus steers for $780. Beel & McIntyre, Tuchekoi, sold Brahman heifers for $1180. Kidaman Ridge, Kidaman Creek, sold Santa cows for $1600. Brett Johns, Cooroy, sold a Square Meater bull for $1580 and Dairy steers for $1420.
Nanda Collins, Nambour, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1390. J Baillie, Moy Pocket, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1160. David Kirkman, Doonan, sold lines of young Droughtmaster steers for $795 and $680.
