Dale and Belinda Humphries, Wattle Grove Speckle Park Stud, Oberon, NSW sold 44 registered females to $27,000 at their Fire and Ice Sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
Wattle Grove also offered 30 embryo packages sold to $4200 for an average of $1831/embryo.
Invited vendors Barry and Tracey Forde, and Bryan and Arlie Wormwell, Monivae Pastoral, offered 5x5 pens of commercial heifers to average $1760/heifer.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
