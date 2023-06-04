Limited yarding at Emerald

There was a very small mixed quality yarding of just 690 head offered at the Emerald combined cattle sale last week.
The mixture in quality, type and lack of supply for some descriptions make it hard to quote against recent sales.
With the June special weaner and feeder sale scheduled for Tuesday, the yarding of store cattle was very limited and buyer attendance also limited.
Prime cattle in short supply met with a tougher market as not all buyers could operate fully due to the limited and mixed quality supply.
Bullocks topped at 279.2c/kg while heavy cows over 520kg averaged 200c/kg. The plainer lesser quality cattle met with considerable price corrections.
Steers over 550kg sold to 279c, average 259c, steers 500-550kg made 298c, average 270c, steers 400-500kg sold to 302c, averaging 253c, steers 350-400kg reached 314c, average 253c, steers 280-350kg made 296c, average 241c, and steers 200-280kg sold to 300c, averaging 300c. M
Heifers over 400kg sold to 260c, average 233c, heifers 350-400kg made 240c, average 228c, heifers 280-350kg reached 230c, average 201c, and heifers 200-280kg sold to 198c, averaging 177c.
Bulls over 600kg made 253c, average 208c, bulls 450-600kg sold to 256c, average 245c, and bulls under 450kg sold to 274c, average 241c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 222c, average 112c, cows 400-450kg made 180c, average 167c, cows 450-520kg sold to 204c, average 173c, and cows over 520kg reached 225c, to average 200c.
