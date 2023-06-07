There was plenty of action at the Maleny show last weekend, with a solid number of entries in both the stud cattle and dairy cattle judging.
Zane Austin, Dakabin, was tasked with judging the 65 head entered in the stud cattle competition.
Champion bull: Louanneley Tigger (Gelbvieh), Louanneley Gelbviehs, Conondale.
Champion female: Louanneley True Lady (Gelbvieh), Louanneley Gelbviehs, Conondale.
Champion bull: Dakabin Steven (Lowline), Dakabin High School.
Champion female: Dakabin Trinity (Lowline), Dakabin High School.
Champion bull: Dakabin Tingoora (Murray Grey), Dakabin High School.
Champion female: Devon Court Ruth (Hereford), Traveston Poll Herefords, Traveston.
Champion bull: Dynamite Simba (Brangus), Dynamite Brangus, Gympie.
Champion female: Amavale Alison (Droughtmaster), Traveston Downs Droughtmasters, Traveston.
Champion interbreed group: Dynamite Brangus Stud, L Roche and M Nolan, Gympie.
Champion butterfat cow or heifer: St Andrews Topsy 180, Ledger family, Riverwood Stud, Carters Ridge.
Illawarra Champion juvenile heifer: Llandovery SS Eva, Ryan Phillips. Res: Riverwood Pet 371, Ledger Family.
Illawarra champion intermediate heifer: Waraba quarnie pixie, R and J Lindsay. Res: Panorama dahlia 25, Brad and Casey Holt.
Illawarra champion cow: Llandovery visions freda 1831, R and J Lindsay. Res: Riverwood Coral 6, Ledger Family.
Ayrshire champion juvenile heifer: Mt Vista Empress, Voss and Canning. Res: Joevale Kev's Shardae, GJ and JR Antcliff, Biarra.
Ayrshire champion intermediate heifer: Hillcrest Roses Vista, Voss and Canning.
Ayrshire champion cow: Joevale Titan Rose, GJ and JR Antcliff.
Holstein champion juvenile heifer: Avonlea deliver pamela, R and J Lindsay.
Jersey champion juvenile heifer: Joevale Loui Morn, GJ and JR Antcliff. Res: Joevale Loui Wafer, GJ and JR Antcliff.
Jersey champion intermediate heifer: Joevale Pins Morn, GJ and JR Antcliff. Res: Joevale Rod's Pandora, GJ and JR Antcliff.
Supreme champion juvenile heifer: Llandovery SS Eva, Ryan Phillips. Res: Riverwood Pet 371, Ledger Family.
Supreme champion intermediate heifer: Waraba quarnie pixie, R and J Lindsay. Res: Joevale Lab's Peace, GJ & JR Antcliff.
Supreme udder dairy cow: (Cow or Heifer) Riverwood Coral 6, Ledger Family
Supreme champion dairy cow: Llandovery visions freda 183, Alan Lawley and R and J Lindsay, Res: Riverwood Coral 6, Alan Lawley and Ledger Family, Riverwood Stud, Carters Ridge.
