Maleny sees solid dairy and stud cattle numbers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 7 2023 - 3:15pm
The Ellis Family from Conondale with dairy cattle in the grand parade. Pictures: supplied
There was plenty of action at the Maleny show last weekend, with a solid number of entries in both the stud cattle and dairy cattle judging.

