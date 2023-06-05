Queensland Country Life
Bundaberg show draws competition from near and far

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
June 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Supreme exhibit of the Bundaberg show, Whitaker Mr Cruiser, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Munduberra, with stewards Bevan Glasgow and Neville Forman, judge Christ Dingle and associate Dallas Mollenhagen. Picture: Robyn Whitaker
Supreme exhibit of the Bundaberg show, Whitaker Mr Cruiser, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Munduberra, with stewards Bevan Glasgow and Neville Forman, judge Christ Dingle and associate Dallas Mollenhagen. Picture: Robyn Whitaker

The team from Whitaker Brahman stud, Munduberra, have taken home some more silverware for the trophy cabinet after taking out supreme exhibit of the Bundaberg show last Thursday.

