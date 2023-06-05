The team from Whitaker Brahman stud, Munduberra, have taken home some more silverware for the trophy cabinet after taking out supreme exhibit of the Bundaberg show last Thursday.
Chris Dingle, Abercorn, was tasked with judging the 75 stud cattle entries, assisted by associate judge Dallas Mollenhagan, Mountain Springs, Monto.
Junior and grand champion bull: Oakwood Cutright (Limousin), Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg. Reserve: Summit Gold Rush (Limousin), Summit Livestock, Uranquinty NSW.
Senior bull: Bony Villa Achiever (Limousin), Bony Villa Limousins, Biggenden. Res: Bony Villa Rocky (Limousin).
Junior and grand champion female: Silver Lingings Tinkerbell (Simmental), Silver Linings Simmental, Murgon. Res: Silver Linings Tigerlilly (Simmental).
Senior female: MCL Magnolia (Limousin), McAlpin Livestock, Pheasants Nest, NSW.
Bos Taurus overall champion exhibit: Oakwood Cutright, (Limousin).
Junior champion bull: Cole Glen Tytan (Australian Heritage Angus), Cole Glen stud, Cawarral. Res: Cole Glen Mr T, (Australian Heritage Angus).
Senior and grand champion: Cole Glen Peter Perfect (Australian Heritage Angus). Res: Hervey Bay Roku (Australian Heritage Angus), Hervey Bay State High School.
Junior female: Cole Glen Tootsie (Australian Heritage Angus). Res: Hervey Bay Sage (Australian Heritage Angus), Hervey Bay State High School.
Senior and grand female: Cole Glen Regal Jade (Australian Heritage Angus). Res: Cole Glen Saddie (Australian Heritage Angus).
Small breeds overall champion exhibit: Cole Glen Regal Jade.
Junior champion bull: Ruby Park Remington (Brahman), Bowditch Holdings, Goomborrian. Res: Whitaker Mr Yeti (Brahman), Whitaker Brahman Stud, Munduberra.
Senior and grand bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser (Brahman). Res: Glengarry Smooth Move (Brahman), Glengarry Brahmans, Kunwarara.
Junior female: Glengarry Justine (Brahman). Res: Whitaker Miss Paris (Brahman).
Senior and grand female: Whitaker Miss Chanel (Brahman).
Bos Indicus overall champion exhibit: Whitaker Mr Cruiser (Brahman).
Supreme exhibit of show: Whitaker Mr Cruiser (Brahman).
Champion Steer: Wu Tang, Caleb Crush
Reserve Champion Steer: Donald Rump, Bundaberg Christian College.
Champion: Lily Mason, Bundaberg.
Reserve: Amity Nimmo, Bundaberg.
Champion: Jessica Beddows, Murgon.
Reserve: Maddox Forman, Bundaberg.
