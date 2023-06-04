Queensland Country Life

Umbiram fatal crash claims life of Pittsworth man, 24

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:38am, first published 6:33am
Umbiram (red outline) is south west of Toowoomba.
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Umbiram, west of Toowoomba on Sunday (June 4, 2023) afternoon.

