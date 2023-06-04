A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Umbiram, west of Toowoomba on Sunday (June 4, 2023) afternoon.
Police believe at about 3.30pm a yellow Triumph Daytona motorbike and white Subaru forester were both travelling northeast along the Gore Highway between Southbrook and Westbrook when a crash happened.
As a result, a grey Mazda CX-3 travelling in the opposite direction was then struck by the motorcycle.
An off duty nurse provided immediate assistance ahead of the emergency response, however the rider, a 24-year-old Pittsworth man died at the scene.
The highway was closed for several hours with local diversions before reopening around 7.30pm.
The drivers and passenger of the two vehicles were not physically injured.
Officers appeal for witnesses who may have observed the motorcyclist riding in the area around 3pm to come forward.
The Forensic Crash Unit's investigation continues.
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
