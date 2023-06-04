Queensland Country Life
Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle 2023 competition results | Gallery

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 4 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 7:30pm
Mellissa and Kurt Angus, with Narelle and Niel Angus of Dawson Vale Station at Belyando Crossing, accepted the most successful exhibitor title for 2023. Picture: Ben Harden
Mellissa and Kurt Angus, with Narelle and Niel Angus of Dawson Vale Station at Belyando Crossing, accepted the most successful exhibitor title for 2023. Picture: Ben Harden

The Angus family of Dawson Vale Station at Belyando Crossing claimed top honours at this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle competition on Friday.

