Dale and Belinda Humphries, Wattle Grove Speckle Park Stud, Oberon, NSW sold 44 registered females to $27,000 at their Fire and Ice Sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
Wattle Grove also offered 30 embryo packages sold to $4200 for an average of $1831/embryo.
Invited vendors Barry and Tracey Forde, and Bryan and Arlie Wormwell, Monivae Pastoral, offered 5x5 pens of commercial heifers to average $1760/heifer.
Stud principal Dale Humphries said overall they were happy with the sale result.
He said the sale achieved 100 per cent clearance in what was a tough market.
"We have had three incredible years since the last drought broke, and we are now going back into the tough times again, so to achieve a total clearance was our goal," he said.
The sale topper was Wattle Grove GT Morning StarT106, a daughter of Six Star Commodity (AI) (ET) from a Wattle Grove Morning Star M63 breeding matron.
The successful buyers were Craig and Louise Parker, Mystery Speckle Park, Dungay, NSW.
The volume buyers were Darryn and Cassandra Jones, Sweet Acres Speckle Park Stud, Peranga, who finished with eight heifers to average $9063.
The couple run Angus and Speckle Park commercial cattle, and formed their own stud in 2019.
These heifers will join the stud's breeding herd.
"We really love Speckle Parks for their dressing percentage and their doing ability," Mrs Jones said.
Selling agents were Donovan Livestock & Property, Goetsch and Sons Auctioneers, TopX, AuctionsPlus and Elite Livestock Auctions.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
