Queensland Country Life

Speckle Grove Fire and Ice Toowoomba sale heats up to $27,000

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:17am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wattle Grove GT Morning StarT106, a daughter of Six Star Commodity (AI) (ET) from a Wattle Grove Morning Star M63 breeding matron sold for $27,000. Picture supplied.
Wattle Grove GT Morning StarT106, a daughter of Six Star Commodity (AI) (ET) from a Wattle Grove Morning Star M63 breeding matron sold for $27,000. Picture supplied.

Dale and Belinda Humphries, Wattle Grove Speckle Park Stud, Oberon, NSW sold 44 registered females to $27,000 at their Fire and Ice Sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.