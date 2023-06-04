Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

EggTrace digital tool to aid consumers health and safety

June 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowan McMonnies, Australian Eggs, said traceability had quickly become a key focus for the government. Picture supplied
Rowan McMonnies, Australian Eggs, said traceability had quickly become a key focus for the government. Picture supplied

Australian egg farmers will now have the opportunity to trace the path of their eggs, after the release of a project to further traceability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.