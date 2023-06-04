Australian egg farmers will now have the opportunity to trace the path of their eggs, after the release of a project to further traceability.
The project has received a federal grant and is expected to improve food safety outcomes and allow farmers to quickly identify the sources of egg quality and safety, while determining the cause of hen health issues and methods to rectify them.
Leading the projects activities is the development of the free and digital tool EggTrace, that democratizes traceability that will ensure egg farmers have access to the tools and technology required to trace eggs from lay to dispatch.
All egg farmers have also been given a traceability manual, which outlines the best practices for tracking eggs and offered guidance and advice to support the design of reliable traceability systems for egg farms of any size.
Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said egg traceability had become a key focus for bodies.
"Governments are prioritising it, consumers expect it and those businesses that focus on it are the ones that gain the most," he said.
Mr McMonnies said traceability would continue to be a focus for Australian Eggs, as they looked to adopt new traceability protocols to evolve EggTrace and ensure it had the highest level of utility for the industry.
"Although the specific project has concluded, we see it as only the beginning for industry-led traceability," he said.
Pure Foods Eggs chief executive officer Kate Daley said egg traceability was important to keep consumers safe and the maintain the investment in their health, safety and loyalty, with the company distributing four million eggs annually.
"All egg farmers must maintain a state of readiness to trace and recall our products if needed to minimise potential harm to customers," she said.
"Having excellent food safety processes leads to customer loyalty and growth because these systems lead to consistency and quality of products going to customers."
READ MORE:
Danyel Cucinotta, LT's Eggs, Vic, agreed with Ms Daley's statement, after she had recently upgraded her traceability system to an app-based program similar to EggTrace.
"Our traceability system makes sure we're always working to the best of our ability, when problems arise, we can immediately execute a step-by-step procedure to investigate," she said.
"If there's a food safety concern, we are able to make a quick search through our app and assess the problem, match codes and compare our data to the problem at hand."
To access EggTrace and the Australian Eggs Traceability Manual all egg farmers can visit the Australian Eggs Traceability Hub for free: https://www.australianeggs.org.au/for-farmers/traceability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.