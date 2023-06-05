Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lockyer Valley councillor to keep his job after stalking caution, tribunal

June 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lockyer Valley Regional Council councillor Brett Qualischefski was found to have engaged in misconduct. Picture LVRC
Lockyer Valley Regional Council councillor Brett Qualischefski was found to have engaged in misconduct. Picture LVRC

A councillor on Lockyer Valley Regional Council will keep his job despite a tribunal finding he engaged in misconduct and was cautioned by police for stalking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.