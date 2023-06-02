Hundreds of people are expected to make their way to the Charters Towers H.M Clarke Saleyards this Saturday for the final day of Northern Beef Producers Expo, one of the largest agricultural field days in the region.
This year's event has seen a record number of exhibitors from across Queensland present their business and products to attendees which ranged from tractors and farming equipment to cattle.
Take a look at who was seen enjoying the expo.
