Millions of years after dinosaur nests were dotted around outback Queensland, the Eromanga Natural History Museum is unveiling a newly created bronze nest at the internationally renowned museum, home to Australia's biggest dinosaur.
The specially commissioned bronze sculpture dinosaur nest has been installed at the entry to ENHM, creating a conversation starter as visitors enter.
"Just like birds, dinosaurs laid clutches of eggs in nests on the ground and roosted in colonies. We've found that this is a fact that is both surprising and shocking to many dinosaur lovers, so we look forward to having a physical representation at the Eromanga Natural History Museum," said Eromanga Natural History Museum operations manager Corey Richards.
The arrival of the bronze sculpture dinosaur nest is an early birthday gift for ENHM as the June 6 two-year anniversary of announcing Cooper (Australotitan cooperensis), a new dinosaur species and Australia's largest ever dinosaur, approaches.
The 2.5m square bronzed dinosaur nest has been generously commissioned by long-term ENHM volunteer Elizabeth Kodela.
Designed by artist Phill Wharton and developed by 3D printing firm StudioKite, the bronze artwork is a scaled representation of a dinosaur nest of the large sauropods found in the Eromanga region.
Valued at over $60,000, the new bronze artwork was donated by Elizabeth Kodela to play a part in the educational displays already housed at the ENHM.
Elizabeth's association with the ENHM via volunteering started five years ago when she was 75 years old and fulfilled a lifetime interest in fossils.
"We rely on volunteers to help undertake the important discovery work we conduct. A detailed training regime is undertaken so it's an amazing learning curving and a totally unique experience," Corey Richards said.
"I was so excited to start volunteering and working at the ENHM. It is so unique in that it has megafauna as well as dinosaurs - including the amazing Cooper. I had volunteered before at Winton and Lightning Ridge, but neither offered such amazing diversity," Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth and her friend June Gunn, who also volunteers regularly with her, have forged a strong friendship working in the laboratory at the ENHM, prepping dinosaur and megafauna fossils.
"We've spent hours uncovering a humerus from 80,000 years ago," she said. "It's a painstaking process and we get sore knuckles and dust filled nostrils from also drilling iron stone to reveal titanosaur bone surfaces - but it's also one of the most rewarding things we've ever been a part of. The long hours fly by."
Elizabeth has long been a trailblazer who relishes adventure. She immigrated to Australia with her parents, who were displaced refugees following WWII.
"My parents couldn't speak a word of English when they arrived in Australia from Slovenia; however, they were after a fresh start and new life for their family. And they eked out a very happy life for us," she said.
One of Elizabeth's early career choices was working as a translator for SBS when it was first launched as Channel 28 in 1980. During her time there, she also undertook interviews and introduced a half-hour Slovenian musical program whilst dressed in a Slovenian national costume on-air.
Elizabeth went on to marry and work with her husband to build a successful electronics business before making a move into real estate in Brisbane.
The young-at-heart 80-year-old now counts her volunteering trips out to Eromanga to the ENHM as one of her many favourite activities in her retirement years.
"I drive out to Eromanga, and the trip is as much as an adventure as uncovering dinosaur and megafauna fragments. I love visiting the region and drive away recharged and have learnt even more about dinosaurs and megafauna," she said.
Opportunities to volunteer at the ENHM can be accessed via the ten-day volunteer program.
