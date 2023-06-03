Queensland Country Life
New bronze dinosaur nest on display at Eromanga museum

By Newsroom
June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
The 2.5m square bronzed dinosaur nest has been generously commissioned by long-term ENHM volunteer Elizabeth Kodela. Picture supplied.
Millions of years after dinosaur nests were dotted around outback Queensland, the Eromanga Natural History Museum is unveiling a newly created bronze nest at the internationally renowned museum, home to Australia's biggest dinosaur.

