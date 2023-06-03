Queensland Country Life
Gympie Brahman females top at $55,000 twice

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Peter Brazier, GDL, vendor Royce Sommerfeld, Brahrock, Maryborough, buyers Lee and Owen Scott, Ruan Grazing, Clermont, and one of the $55,000 sale toppers, Brahrock Miss Right Power. Pictures by Brandon Long
Females sold to a top of $55,000 twice to average $10,982 at the annual Brahman female sale at Gympie Saleyards on Saturday.

