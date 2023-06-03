Gympie Brahman females top at $55,000 twice

Females sold to a top of $55,000 twice to average $10,982 at the annual Brahman female sale at Gympie Saleyards on Saturday.
The first sale topper was lot 50, 14-month-old grey Brahrock Miss Right Power, sired by Elrose Just Right and out of Brahrock MS Platinum Elmo.
She was offered by Royce Sommerfeld, Brahrock, Maryborough, and bought by Scott and Lee Owen, Ruan Grazing, Clermont.
The next equal sale topper was lot 51,13-month old grey Brahrock Lady Esto Henny, sired by SCD Barett Esto and out of Brahrock Talla Platinum.
Offered again by Mr Sommerfeld, she was bought by Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Duaringa.
The second top price female at $54,000 was the 14 month-old grey Brahrock N Miss Rocca Bella, offered by Neville and Shannon Sommerfeld, Brahrock, Maryborough, and sold to Don Hurrell and Allan Ford, Gympie.
The top red at $19,000 was the 28-month-old Brahrock HJ Ruby Pappo offered by Hayden Sommerfeld, Brahrock, Maryborough, which sold to Diddine Brahmans, Lismore.
In summary 86 of the 103 lots offered sold for a clearance of 84 per cent.
For comparison, the 2022 sale saw females top at $50,000 to average $11,435 for a total clearance of the offering.
More to come.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.