Western Downs country tops $4 million

A WESTERN Downs property that is centrally located to both major feedlots and saleyards has sold for more than $4 million.
Auctioned by Resolute Property Group in Roma on Friday, Gideon was a productive 1286 hectare (3176 acre) was offered by Wayne York, Emerald, which was initially passed for $3.75 million.
The property is understood to have sold for $4 million to a Wandoan family by negotiation soon after the auction that attracted six registered bidders.
Situated 15km south of Jackson, 45km west of Condamine, and 185km west of Dalby, the property is described as having a balance of both scrub and forest country.
A majority of its land type is brigalow and belah scrub with the balance narrow leaf ironbark and pine.
The brigalow and belah areas have been cleared with some areas also having been blade ploughed and pelleted.
In breakdown there is about 728ha of brigalow, belah, wilga, box country, 200ha of open mixed forest ironbark, pine, poplar box, and 80ha of semi-open timbered forest country. The balance of the property has standing timber.
All of the open country has previously pulled and raked with 130ha blade ploughed and 100ha pelleted.
Gideon is fenced into five paddocks with mainly barbed wire and hingejoint.
Water is supplied by five dams.
Improvements include a set of sound timber set of cattle.
Marketing was handled by Grant Vievers and Ben Forrest, Resolute Property Group.
