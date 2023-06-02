The Goondiwindi Regional Council has issued a town planning approval for one of the first rocket launch sites in the country.
The Beyond the Blue Aerospace rocket launch site will be located on the Meandarra-Talwood Road, operating as Black Sky Aerospace.
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg AM said Goondiwindi welcomed Black Sky Aerospace to the region.
"This is just one example of businesses being attracted to set-up and establish in the Goondiwindi region, leading to flow on opportunities to stimulate our local businesses and economy," Cr Springborg said.
Black Sky Aerospace has its manufacturing facility in SE Qld.
Founder and CEO of Black Sky Aerospace, Blake Nikolic, said their technology enabled the first commercial launch in Australia, and they are now expanding their team to scale operations to new heights.
"Goondiwindi has been a natural partner for us to expand our business as the Council has made every effort to assist with this new industrial activity in the region," he said.
This initiative is expected to usher in the beginning of a new era of aerospace technology in the Goondiwindi Region, paving the way for future advancements in aerospace innovation.
Cr Springborg said they were fortunate to have the kinds of facilities and services that are attractive to investors and innovators.
"I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to all individuals involved who have assisted in navigating this complex application," he said.
"This is one wonderful example of the many different types of innovation happening in the Goondiwindi Region at this time."
