Einasleigh history unearthed in new book

By Lea Coghlan
June 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Dimbulah author Colleen Taylor is about to launch her third book, Unearthing Einasleigh and District's Bygone Years. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Dimbulah author Colleen Taylor is about to launch her third book, Unearthing Einasleigh and District's Bygone Years. Photo by Lea Coghlan

The stories of more than 50 pioneering families in the Einasleigh region of North Queensland feature in a new book.

