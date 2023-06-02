Both numbers and prices were reflective of seasonal conditions at the Murgon Combined Agents Weaner Sale on Thursdsay.
The Market for steers remained firm across the board, whilst the heifer market was very tough, with little demand for light heifers.
The yarding of 921 head was drawn from the Nanango, Cushnie, Binjour, Brigooda, Woolooga, and Gympie and areas.
Wicks and Co livestock agent Jason Wicks said competition was strong for better quality steer lines, but the lack of competition for heifers was to be expected with the current market.
"There were a few handy lines of heifers that made alright money," he said.
"Overall, they did struggle, but that's a representation of where the market is at the moment."
Most cattle were sold to buyers outside of the South Burnett district, with the smaller buying panel still keen to purchase younger, quality cattle.
Mr Wicks said drier conditions in the Burnett area meant more producers were looking to sell this season, but prices were a stark contrast to the highs of last year.
"The season is tough enough, with the lack of rain through the summer months," he said.
"That's pretty reflective of where the market's at, there's really not much feed about.
"It's a very different picture to this time last year.
"There were probably a few more cattle this year and I'd say that is just due to the drier conditions and more people looking to sell."
Steers in the lighter section up to 200kg, topped at $650/hd, with a pen of Brangus steers from Tansey making 348c/kg.
Those in the 280-330 kilogram range were well sought after, with show quality Limousin Steers from Wondai topping the sale at 452 cents per kilogram, to return $1469 a head.
Heavy weaner steers up to 400kg sold to a top of $1193/hd, with local Charbray steers selling to 334c/kg for $1153/hd, while Charbray steers from Tansey sold for 326c/kg to return $1076/hd.
Nanango State High School purchased quiet Limousin steers for their show team at 440c/kg, to return $1292/hd.
In the heifer section, local 300kg Charbray heifers made 250c/kg to return $750/hd, while those in the mid range, 200-280kg, made to 250c/kg, returning $687/hd.
Those in the lighter section up to 200kg topped at 220c/kg for 170kg Simmental heifers from Nanango.
