A Tara man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly killing a 22-year-old Goranba man and hospitalising two others in a vehicle-ramming incident on the Western Downs on Tuesday.
Initially charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, the 36-year-old's charges were upgraded on Thursday after the young victim died in hospital on Wednesday night.
Police will allege on Tuesday, the driver of the Nissan X-Trail deliberately rammed a Holden Colorado ute twice from behind, causing the ute - containing the male driver, a woman, 20, and a boy, 2 - to roll on its side at Tara Kogan Road, Kogan.
Police were called to the scene about 2.20am.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, south west Detective Chief Inspector Garry Watts said the alleged offender and victims knew each other and the incident was domestic violence-related.
"This matter arose out of a domestic and family violence incident and we will be examining the relationship and [what] occurred as a result of this as part of our investigation," Mr Watts said.
Mr Watts said the man charged had "a relationship" with the woman and boy, and police believed the men were known to each but did not have a direct relationship.
He said police had previous dealings with the occupants of both vehicles but were not actively seeking anyone at the time of the crash.
The three people in the ute were injured in the crash, with the Goranba man airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.
The woman was also airlifted to the Princess Alexandra, while the Tara boy was taken to Tara Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
The occupants of the X-Trail were not injured in the crash.
The alleged offender is due to appear before Dalby Magistrates Court today.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dashcam to assist the investigation is urged to contact police.
