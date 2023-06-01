Queensland Country Life

Kogan crash charges upgraded to murder

By Brandon Long
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
A Tara man is now on murder charges following an alleged ramming incident at Kogan. Picture QPS
A Tara man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly killing a 22-year-old Goranba man and hospitalising two others in a vehicle-ramming incident on the Western Downs on Tuesday.

