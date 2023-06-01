Queensland Country Life

BHP apologies for underpaying 28,500 workers following a review into it's employee allowances and entitlements

By Newsroom
Updated June 1 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BHP's Western Australia Iron Ore company is one of the worlds largest suppliers of iron ore. Picture supplied by BHP
BHP's Western Australia Iron Ore company is one of the worlds largest suppliers of iron ore. Picture supplied by BHP

Mining giant, BHP Group Limited, is the latest Australian company to admit to underpaying its workers, with the nation's largest iron ore producer, among other minerals, apologising for not paying additional leave entitlements to approximately 28,500 workers, since 2010.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.