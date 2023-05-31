Prices consistent at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw another lighter yarding this week with 1039 head on offer, comprising 471 steers, 324 heifers, 233 cows, five cows and calves and six bulls.
Prices stayed fairly consistent and a touch better in places on last week. There was a full panel of buyers.
This week cattle came from Bowen, St Lawrence, Byfield, Marlborough, Moura, Biloela, Baralaba, Calliope, Bororen and other local areas throughout.
P and K Richter, Byfield, sold Brangus steers for 260c weighing 604kg to return $1571/hd.
Yarralla Droughtmasters, Blackwater, sold No.2 Droughtmaster steers for 315c weighing 441kg to return $1390/hd.
A and C Hinz, Dalma, sold Brangus weaner steers for 350c weighing 287kg to return $1005/hd.
PS and DM Smith, Duaringa, sold Droughtmaster steers for 314c weighing 267kg to return $838/hd.
P Hughes, Bajool, sold Brangus weaner steers for 368c weighing 241kg to return $887/hd.
Weona Trading, Baralaba, sold a run of Droughtmaster cows for 226c weighing 572kg to return $1295.
Wildman Partnership, Gogango, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 260c weighing 175kg to return $455/hd.
