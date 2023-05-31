Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner steers 241kg make 368c/$887 at CQLX

June 1 2023 - 9:00am
Prices consistent at Gracemere
CQLX combined agents saw another lighter yarding this week with 1039 head on offer, comprising 471 steers, 324 heifers, 233 cows, five cows and calves and six bulls.

