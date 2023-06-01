Export market dearer at Silverdale

The market for export at Silverdale was slightly dearer this week although not a large number of fats were yarded.
There were not a lot of feeder steers to quote on although the steers on hand sold to slightly easier rates.
Feeder heifers and weaner heifers sold to similar rates as last week, as did weaner steers.
C Miller sold Droughtmaster medium cows for 237c or $1404.
TN Kruger sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 209c to return $1276.
Droughtmaster store cows from Tailored Legacy Holdings sold for 157c or $735, while their Droughtmaster weaner heifers sold for 221c or $587.
P Bloomer sold Limousin cross 4 tooth heavy steers for 281c to return $2128. Their Charolais cross 4 tooth heavy heifers sold for 257c or $1826.
L and D Klibbe sold Droughtmaster heavy feeder steers for 309c to return $1303.
Limousin cross light feeder steers from A Marschke sold for 300c or $1240.
The Hollow Station sold Limousin cross yearling mickeys for 259c to return $725. Their Limousin cross weaner steers made 321c or $808.
Droughtmaster feeder heifers from C McArthy sold for 255c to return $989.
G Huston sold Droughtmaster grain assist steers for 273c to return $1080.
