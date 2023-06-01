Strong demand for better quality at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby experienced a lift of 516 head to 4699.
Export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week with one major processor absent from the buying panel.
All classes meeting exact market specifications sold to strong demand however prices tapered off on the lesser quality lines.
Yearling steers and heifers to feed experienced some quality related price improvements in places.
The better standard of cows penned improved top money however average prices remain close to firm.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 365c with one outstanding sale to 440c with poor quality lines at 267c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 337c to 349c some to restockers to 386c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 336c with one large consignment reaching 365c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 302c to average 257c and poor quality lines 202c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed made to 314c to average 272c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 276c and made to 300c and local trade lines made to 305c/kg.
Heavy weight grown steers to feed made to 302c to average 297c/kg. A small selection of heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors made from 296c to 298c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 171c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 210c to average 204c/kg. A pen of good heavy weight cows made to 235c with the remainder at 217c/kg.
