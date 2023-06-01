Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock at 440c at Dalby

June 1 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong demand for better quality at Dalby
Strong demand for better quality at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby experienced a lift of 516 head to 4699.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.