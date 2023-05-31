Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Clermont Show 2023 stud cattle judging results: Charolais bull Moongool Trademark wins supreme stud cattle exhibit

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme champion stud cattle exhibit, Moongool Trademark, with exhibitor Ivan Price, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba, judge Brett Kinnon, Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont, steward Jacob McDougall,Sky View Brahmans, Sophie Grogan, 2023 Capella & District Show Society Showgril, and Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture by Ben Harden
Supreme champion stud cattle exhibit, Moongool Trademark, with exhibitor Ivan Price, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba, judge Brett Kinnon, Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont, steward Jacob McDougall,Sky View Brahmans, Sophie Grogan, 2023 Capella & District Show Society Showgril, and Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture by Ben Harden

An 11-month-old Charolais bull from Yuleba in the Maranoa region, took home the prestigious supreme stud cattle exhibit award at the Clermont Show on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.