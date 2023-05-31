An 11-month-old Charolais bull from Yuleba in the Maranoa region, took home the prestigious supreme stud cattle exhibit award at the Clermont Show on Tuesday.
Judge Brett Kinnon of Bungoona Brahmans, Alinya, Clermont, was full of praise for the young bull, especially his impressive weight for age and overall sire appeal.
Trademark, who weighed an impressive 605 kilograms, had recently won calf champion male at the Roma Show on May 16.
The Clermont Show's stud cattle judging competition saw support from studs in the Isaac Region and across central Queensland on Tuesday, with top quality Bos Indicus and Bos Taurus cattle coming head to head in the interbreed challenge.
In the supreme stud animal exhibit section, Moongool Trademark, exhibited by Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba, won overall.
The junior bull was up against a Droughtmaster cow and progeny, Glenlands J Cherish and her bull calf, exhibited by exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo.
Grand champion bull: Glenlands J Diablo, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo.
Senior champion bull: Glenlands J Diablo, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo. Res: Glenlands J Duke, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo.
Junior champion bull: Coolabah Kakadu, exhibited by Paul and Denise Studt of Coolabah Brangus, Capella. Res: Glenlands J Eldorado, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo.
Grand champion female: Glenlands J Cherish, exhibited by exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo.
Senior champion Female: Glenlands J Cherish, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo. Res: Garglen BR Miss Serengeti, exhibited by Passfield Cattle Co.
Junior champion female: Glenlands J Elegance, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo. Res: Crinum Pebbles, exhibited by KJ & CA Randell of Crinum Brahmans, Capella.
Grand champion bull: Moongool Trademark, exhibited y Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
Senior champion bull: Moongool Slingshot, exhibited y Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Res: Casino High River.
Junior champion bull: Moongool Trademark, exhibited y Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba. Res: Moongool 5841, exhibited by Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
Junior champion female: Mickey Mouse Zena, exhibited by Aleacea Nixon. Res: Weetalabah Power Willy, exhibited by Julie and Aderian Nixon.
Best pair of bulls: Glenlands J Droughtmasters
Best pair of heifers: Glenlands J Droughtmasters
Most successful exhibitor: Glenlands J Droughtmasters
Interbreed Champion Female: Glenlands J Cherish, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs of Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Alkira, Dingo.
Interbreed Champion Male: Moongool Trademark, exhibited y Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
Supreme exhibit: Moongool Trademark, exhibited y Ivan and Helen Price of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
Champion led steer: Coolabah Kyle (Brangus), exhibited by Paul and Denise Studt, Capella.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
