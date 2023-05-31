South Burnett beef producer John Bjelke-Petersen is tired of carrying the financial burden of "holding the tick line".
He is one of a number of graziers and livestock agents who believe the costs to keep a clean tick status should be shared by the government.
Mr Bjelke-Petersen lives four kilometres from the Coolabunia saleyards, inside the tick line on clean country. He said local producers were doing their best to hold the tick line.
"We are really carrying the can for industry, and if everyone wants a clean state, they should all be prepared to chip in," he said.
Mr Bjelke-Petersen runs 200 Angus breeders on country straddling both sides of Peterson Drive, which is a main thoroughfare from tick areas into the saleyards.
"Since 2019, we have had tick outbreaks, and it costs $1000 in pour-on to treat our cattle and to get our tick free status reinstated," Mr Bjelke-Petersen said.
He said his outbreaks usually occur from ticks that fall off trucks travelling along Peterson Drive.
"The outbreaks usually occur in the warmer months from August onwards," he said.
"To manage this, we have started putting our cattle on trucks and running them over the road and jumping them off the truck, which is a distance less than a kilometre.
"The Department of Agriculture advised me this was the best policy, but it is not ideal, having cattle jumping off the truck into the paddock."
Mr Bjelke-Petersen said producers have to pay out of their own pockets to treat their cattle when an outbreak occurs.
"Once the outbreak has occurred, we have to treat our cattle every three weeks, possibly for up to nine months, then get put on a program until you get clean inspections," he said.
South Burnett livestock agent James Bredhauer, Aussie Land and Livestock, agreed that those in the clean area, and near the tick line, were bearing the brunt for others.
"It is costing those producers who are holding the tick line a lot of money," Mr Bredhauer said.
He said the structure of the eradication process meant those that did find ticks were now keeping quiet due to the difficulties of government guidelines to eradicate them.
"There is a lack of government support and it is outrageous that once someone has been cleared of an outbreak they have to lodge and pay for tick free status - it should automatically be granted," he said.
Mr Bredhauer said his company paid $1000 a year for all their livestock staff to be qualified tick accreditors.
"This was a job once done by stock inspectors," he said.
"Now the government charges us to do their job - we just had to step up to provide this service to our clients."
Mr Bjelke-Petersen sells his cattle at the Dalby Saleyards, which is in the clean area.
"To ensure everything that leaves here is clean, we truck our cattle to Coolabunia nine days before and pay for them to go through the plunge dip at a cost of $3.50/head," he said.
"We bring them back to the property where they are inspected by an accredited tick certifier who scratches them to ensure they are clean."
Once scratched he will again apply pour-on before tucking them to Dalby.
A spokesperson from Biosecurity Queensland said it was not Queensland government policy to cover cattle industry costs, wholly or in part for the on-site reduction or elimination of cattle ticks in the cattle tick free zone.
"Since the inception of the Biosecurity Act 2014, the cattle industry has adopted a shared responsibility model, with respect to the management of biosecurity risks and outcomes including cattle tick," the spokesperson said.
"The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries continues to assist industry to manage, control and eradicate cattle tick infestations detected in the cattle tick-free zone.
"DAF trains and audits operators in the accredited certifier system, and operates the cattle tick surveillance program to provide information to industry to help plan for and manage emerging risks."
The Queensland government also operates the Tick Fever Centre to manufacture and supply tick fever vaccines.
