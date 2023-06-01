Vegans take another big swipe at the Australian beef industry

EXTREMIST vegans have taken another big swipe at the Australian beef industry, launching a controversial billboard in the heart of cattle country in the run up to World Environment Day on June 5.
The billboard on Gladstone Road in Rockhampton features a koala clinging to a branch, which is somewhat bizarrely connected to a fork stabbing a piece of meat.
The billboard claims: "Eating meat kills koalas. Australian bushland is being destroyed to make way for the animals you eat. Go vegan."
PETA's controversial message is nothing new. The advertising was previously displayed on 10 billboards in five major shopping centres in Sydney during 2021.
WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGE BELOW
The attack is based on a World Wide Fund for Nature report showing Queensland had cleared more than 400,000 hectares of bushland between 2019 and 2020.
However, the argument does not acknowledge that Queensland has 96 million hectares of woodland and that much of the clearing is for fodder harvesting or is regrowth on long developed land long used to run livestock.
Vegan billboards are also nothing new in Rockhampton, the unofficial beef capital of Australia.
Animal Liberation unveiled a billboard during the Beef Expo in Rockhampton during 2021, where about a dozen protesters denounced the beef industry as the world's third largest carbon polluter.
Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong said only about 4 per cent of people were genuinely vegan.
"There is much more value in talking to the majority of the population - those who have a positive view about farmers and the way we do things," Mr Strong said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.