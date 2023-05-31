Dalby local Isaac Halling is a step closer to his dream career in agricultural engineering after being awarded a 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship.
Mr Halling was one of just 22 university students across Australia to receive the scholarship in 2023.
Growing up working on his uncle's grain farm in Bowenville, he knows a thing or two about the practical side of cropping.
It's stood him in good stead to tackle the more technical, engineering side of the industry.
Now in his third year of a Bachelor of Agricultural Engineering (Honours)/Bachelor of Science (Plant Agricultural Science) at University of Southern Queensland, he will now spend part of the year in Western Australia gaining experience working on a subterranean clover harvester and learning from industry experts.
"I always knew from relatively early on that I wanted to study agricultural engineering as I am most passionate about the designing and manufacturing of future agricultural machinery and equipment," he said.
"The AgriFutures placement in Western Australia is already the closest I have ever been to designing and engineering machinery and equipment.
"One of my career goals is to investigate and design new machinery specific to Australian conditions.
"I would love to design something in the future that would become a crucial part of Australian or global agricultural productions."
With support from industry sponsors, the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program provides recipients with a $10,000 bursary over two years as well as opportunities to develop their leadership skills and expand their networks.
Mr Halling said the financial and industry support alongside his degree would allow him to gain real world experience in agricultural engineering compared to traditional university experiences.
