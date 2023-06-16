Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Brangus hitting the mark for Ross

MS
By Matt Sherrington
June 17 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Ross sold 26 Brangus-cross heifers on June 5 at CQLX which topped the sale at 316.2c/kg. GDL's Josh Heck is pictured with one of the pens. Picture by Kent B Ward
Barry Ross sold 26 Brangus-cross heifers on June 5 at CQLX which topped the sale at 316.2c/kg. GDL's Josh Heck is pictured with one of the pens. Picture by Kent B Ward

The Ross family has achieved strong results by joining Brangus bulls to Droughtmaster heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.