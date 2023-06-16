The Ross family has achieved strong results by joining Brangus bulls to Droughtmaster heifers.
Barry and Heather Ross run the business on Rossvale, 4km north of Miriamvale, with their son Stuart, on close to 405ha of improved pasture featuring 4.2km of Bruce Highway frontage.
The Ross family bought Rossvale in 1989, which had been cleared prior to purchase. Mr Ross selectively cleared the one remaining paddock of tea tree and black wattle leaving good stands of bluegum, bloodwood, and Moreton Bay Ash.
"The natural grass was black spear grass. I have sown the entirety to pasture being Callide Rhodes, Signal grass, Wyn Cassia, and Seca Stylos," Mr Ross said.
Their coastal country nutrient deficient, significantly for phosphate. But they do receive rain as Miriamvale is in a 1016mm per year rainfall belt bordered by the Great Divide which sends the Ross's orographic rainfall when others miss out.
"We've had good rainfall this year with good pasture cover coming into winter. Some frosting in late autumn necessarily means rain would be welcome any time."
The property was used as a fattening block when Mr Ross was committed to his legal profession.
"I'd purchase store steers and fatten them out. Fattening was less labour and time intensive than breeding."
With the change in the market, Mr Ross sold 205 fat bullocks in 2016.
"I'd been able to buy steers 18 to 24 months for $400. That changed to up to $1400 that year. I then agisted the property, accommodating the cattle of drought-stricken graziers, until I decided to start a breeding program as I move towards the next part of my working life. I spend more time on the farm these days ramping back to legal consultancy off-farm."
Prior to establishing the breeding program, Mr Ross consulted with numerous well-established graziers taking in all the information he could from them.
"I settled on Brangus Bulls over Droughtmaster heifers. In the bulls, I wanted good temperament, fertility, progeny with good weight gain from specialist breeders of good reputation who're proud of their product."
To facilitate this goal, Josh Heck of GDL Rockhampton arranged for the purchase of 100 Droughtmaster heifers from Rolleston.
"I was ready to go, but I needed good bulls. A complete novice I was dependent on ensuring I bought well."
For this reason, Mr Ross attended the Triple B bull sale in September 2021, where he bought two bulls, and his son, Stuart, bought one.
"We were then ready for business as breeders."
Mr Ross said any explanations he sought were given freely by Triple B's Lindsay and Fiona Barlow.
"All the detail I wanted was given to me to study in advance. Age, scrotal size, motility, weight, and scan data. Even the Brahman content and details of sire and dam.
"I was only interested in homozygous bulls. I don't think it's necessary to have cattle with horns these days. It's good for us all, but especially the calves."
The three bulls purchased from the sale were joined shortly after delivery to 100 heifers, in October 2021.
"I only kept the bulls in the yards briefly. Their temperament enabled me to put them to work without delay."
The bulls were removed from the paddock in February 2022, being left in a little longer due to it being their first time on coastal country.
"I had over a 90 per cent calving rate on our coastal country. The calves dropped earliest in August and latest in October. These were young bulls and heifers. I couldn't ask for more.
"Only two of the calves had their mothers colouring. There is no doubt who the daddies are in the rest of the shiny black healthy calves.
Mr Ross sent 26 heifers from this joining to the CQLX Gracemere dedicated heifer sale on June 5, effectively straight off their mothers. The heifers topped the sale with two pens of thirteen hitting 316.2c/kg, to average 268.85kg and 250.77kg and return $11,051 and $10,308 per pen, respectively".
"The steers and remaining heifers will be grown out a little for sale in a few months."
As he expands his breeder and replacement heifers numbers, Mr Ross said he'll buy more Triple B bulls.
"Lindsay and Fiona work tirelessly on their product to ensure quality. I have great confidence, their bull breeding will go from strength to strength as buyers become aware of what they're missing out on. I also respect that they help out charity organisations through their sale."
This year the Dingo State School P&C Association will be helping with the preparations and serving of the traditional barbecue at the Triple B sale in September, with the proceeds of the barbecue to go to the Dingo P&C and the Cancer Council.
